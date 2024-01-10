Local

Excelitas Technology’s new Pittsburgh headquarters to create at least 250 jobs

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PIttsburgh Strip District PITTSBURGH - SEPTEMBER 24: Cars move near the downtown in the morning on September 24, 2009 in the Strip District neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images) (Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A leading photonics company will soon be headquartered in Pittsburgh.

According to state Representative Lindsay Powell, Excelitas Technologies Corp. will be headquartered in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

The company has committed to creating at least 250 high-wage jobs in the Steel City over the next four years, officials said.

“District 21 is an attractive location for businesses,” Powell said. “We have close access to world-renowned companies, a growing local economy, and the world’s most welcoming residents. We’re happy that Excelitas recognizes what the district has to offer and has committed to a 12-year lease for their new location in the Strip District.”

Photonics is a branch of optics that studies light in the form of photons and is utilized in medicine, communication, aviation, renewable energy and many other fields in a variety of ways.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Emergency crews responding to explosion in Monaca, investigators say
  • Pittsburgh School and Business Closings
  • Local teenager in medically induced coma after UTI went untreated
  • VIDEO: Allegheny County Controller to audit use of funds aimed at preventing homelessness
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read