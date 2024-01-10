Excelitas Technology’s new Pittsburgh headquarters to create at least 250 jobs

PITTSBURGH — A leading photonics company will soon be headquartered in Pittsburgh.

According to state Representative Lindsay Powell, Excelitas Technologies Corp. will be headquartered in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

The company has committed to creating at least 250 high-wage jobs in the Steel City over the next four years, officials said.

“District 21 is an attractive location for businesses,” Powell said. “We have close access to world-renowned companies, a growing local economy, and the world’s most welcoming residents. We’re happy that Excelitas recognizes what the district has to offer and has committed to a 12-year lease for their new location in the Strip District.”

Photonics is a branch of optics that studies light in the form of photons and is utilized in medicine, communication, aviation, renewable energy and many other fields in a variety of ways.

