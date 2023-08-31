Exclusive interview with Pitt head football Coach Pat Narduzzi ahead of first game

PITTSBURGH — Jenna Harner sat down one-on-one with Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi ahead of the Panther’s Week 1 matchup against Wofford.

Narduzzi discussed the Panther’s season outlook, the leadership of new quarterback, Pine Richland native Phil Jurkovec an why the defensive line is such a strength for this Pitt Panther’s squad.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

