Exclusive: Nippon Steel exec tells why he’s confident the U.S. Steel deal will go through

By Paul J. Gough, Pittsburgh Business Times

Mori Takahiro Mori, executive vice president of Nippon Steel, visits with the Pittsburgh Business Times on May 21, 2024. JOHN C. SCHISLER

Nippon Steel Corp. is confident the $14.9 billion purchase of United States Steel Corp. will be completed despite the American political climate and United Steelworkers’ opposition, a top Nippon Steel executive told the Business Times in an exclusive, in-person interview Tuesday.

United Steelworkers since mid-December has rallied opposition to the deal, with others speaking out against it including President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and a bipartisan group of lawmakers. Nippon Steel and the United Steelworkers aren’t in conversations right now, but Takahiro Mori, vice chairman and executive vice president of Tokyo-based Nippon Steel, expressed confidence that the union and company would come to an agreement. He said Nippon Steel was ready to talk whenever the union was, and that included on this most recent in a series of visits to Pittsburgh.

