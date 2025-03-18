Exclusive: Woman recalls catching man trying to steal several guns from Butler County home

State police have filed charges in Saxonburg against a man accused of burglarizing a home and trying to steal several guns.

The man was allegedly caught breaking into a home by the homeowner’s sister. She said it was frightening.

“It’s kind of scary because I went into the house and her basement door was open and it was lit up and I ran,” said Donna Delancey.

Channel 11 sat down with Delancey. She said on Sunday, she went over to her sister’s home along Knoch Road to water her plants while she was out of town. She was shocked to see it was ransacked and saw guns everywhere on the floor.

“Every room stuff was dumped out even the kitchen cabinets,” Delancey said.

Delancey said she also noticed wet footprints on the stairs and believed someone was still inside.

“I look down the basement, I kind of think he was down there because I heard noise and I thought ‘I have to get out of here,’” Delancey said.

Delancey said she called state police. A trooper showed up and police say they saw a man outside the home identified as Jason Armour of Sarver. They said he was carrying bags of guns with cases, dropped them and then ran into the woods.

“He saw him going through the woods and tracked him down and I guess knocked him to the ground, put him in the police car and all these police came and detectives it was crazy,” Delancey said.

Delancey said her other sister’s home next door was ransacked too. Police said Armour admitted to taking the guns and trespassing.

“It’s shocking because to live somewhere 40 some years and never lock your doors and all of a sudden,” Delancey said.

Right now, Armour is in the Butler County jail unable to post bail. He faces several charges including burglary.

