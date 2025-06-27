Expect another hot, humid day with possible showers, thunderstorms

PITTSBURGH — Watch for patchy areas of dense fog this morning, particularly where heavy rain fell Thursday. It will be another hot and humid day but not quite as hot, with highs falling just short of 90 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again, even as early as this morning for a few spots. Much like the last few days, heavy rain and flooding are the primary concerns, especially where the ground is already saturated. A secondary threat will be from damaging winds, mainly this afternoon and early evening.

The good news is that most of the weekend will be dry with spotty to widely scattered storms expected Saturday with a weak cold front. Behind the front, mainly dry weather is expected Sunday, although it will be hot again with highs near 90 degrees.

More unsettled weather is coming early next week as a stronger front brings more numerous showers and thunderstorms Monday-Tuesday.

