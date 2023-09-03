Expect plenty of sunshine, humidity as warming trend continues

PITTSBURGH — The warming trend continues as highs soar into the upper 80s this afternoon. We’ll again see plenty of sunshine with noticeably more humidity in the air as well.

We are likely to kick off a heat wave tomorrow as highs reach 90 for the holiday. We’ll stay in the low 90s through at least Wednesday, with some rain showing up Thursday ahead of some cooler air. It won’t be a lot of rain, but we’ve gone eight straight days with no measurable rain, so we’ll take it.

Following this week’s heat, it appears a pattern flip will cool us down to near-seasonable levels next weekend. In the meantime, find ways to stay cool!

