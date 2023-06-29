Local

Expected record-breaking holiday travel rush begins

Airport LInes at the Pittsburgh International Airport

AAA predicts 50.7 million people will travel this Independence Day, setting a record for the holiday.

So far this morning at Pittsburgh International Airport, not many flights have been canceled — only three and all from Chicago.

That’s consistent with reports that said United Airlines canceled the most flights among U.S. airlines for five straight days.

The FAA predicts today will be the heaviest travel day over the July 4 holiday weekend.

Channel 11 caught up with a few travelers heading west for the holidays

Many of them hope things continue to go smoothly today.

TSA advises you to allow yourself time by showing up two hours early. Have your things ready to get through checkpoints quickly, such as having your ID and boarding pass out and shoes off.

