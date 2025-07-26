Expected showers as we end the weekend, possible localized flooding

PITTSBURGH — Patchy fog and a few showers will start the day Sunday, but it will not be a washout. You’ll see several hours of dry weather before the next round of showers and storms moves in.

Afternoon showers and storms will fire up bringing the threat for more heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging winds. Severe weather is not expected to be widespread, but you’ll want to check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast before heading out to get the latest track and timing.

Any area that sees repeated rounds of heavy rain could also see localized flooding.

Hot, humid weather with highs in the 90s sticks around through the middle of next week, but a refreshing change is on the way. High temperatures will cool off nearly 20 degrees by Thursday topping out only in the upper 70s.

