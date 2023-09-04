Explainer: How to stay cool in hot September weather

PITTSBURGH — When it comes to a holiday weekend, it typically means a lot of outside activities.

“We went to the rib fest, getting some steeler gear for the season coming up and going to the Pirate game tonight,” said Joe Monica who came to town from Waynesburg.

Whether you are enjoying it like Monica or getting some work done in it, the sun is bringing the heat this week with 90-plus temperatures combined with thick humidity.

“The way the weather patterns have been, it’s really crazy, it was 90′s in May,” Monica said.

As those high-heat situations continue, doctors warn people need to be careful.

“It does have an effect on the body,” said Allegheny Health Network’s Dr. Brian Lamb.

Lamb told Channel 11 it’s important to look out for the signs that show it’s time to head indoors.

“It you start to notice you are excessively sweating, start to have a headache, start to get nauseous, dizzy, confused. If you feel any of those, it’s time to get yourself out of the heat and cooling your body down,” Lamb said.

To help the city is opening these six cooling centers on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. On top of air conditioning, Dr. Lamb said to make sure to hydrate.

“Please try to stay hydrated with water, that’s the best way, and cold water. Cold drinks, cold water is a way to cool your body down on the inside as well,” Lamb said.

But if you do choose to brave the heat, don’t forget to lather up with sunscreen as these high temperatures also bring intense danger to the skin.

“The sun is basically radiation so all that radiation over time does lead to damage,” Lamb said.

If you are wondering when you should seek medical attention if you are feeling the signs of overheating. Dr. Lamb said when you stop sweating, that’s a sign it’s time to get to the doctor because your body is no longer regulating properly.

