Explosion confirmed at home in Butler County

MUDDY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials say an explosion occurred at a home in Butler County.

Per Pennsylvania State Police, officers responded to an explosion at a residence off Sawyer Road in Muddy Creek Township around 1:20 p.m.

A man has been injured and taken to the hospital, police say.

The explosion’s cause is not currently known and is being investigated.

