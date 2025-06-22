Extreme heat starts Sunday and is expected to last through midweek at least

PITTSBURGH — Our first summer heat wave kicks off Sunday with potentially five or six straight days with high temperatures topping 90 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Washington, and portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties from Sunday morning through Wednesday evening as heat indices up to 105 are possible in these locations.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Armstrong, Indiana, Greene, Clarion, Venango, Forest, and the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties from Sunday morning through Wednesday evening as heat indices could reach 102 degrees.

Temperatures will soar to the 90s the next several days, with the humidity making it feel more like 100+ degrees. Please take precautions, like limiting time outside and avoiding overexertion during the heat of the day. Drink plenty of water. If you have to be outside, take breaks and wear lightweight, light-colored clothes.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert will also be in effect for Sunday and Monday. The air may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people with asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and for children and the elderly.

