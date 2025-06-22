Extreme Heat Warning, Heat Advisory in effect for much of the area through Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Our first summer heat wave kicked off today, and it will last through at least the middle of the week.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Washington and portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties through Wednesday evening as heat indices up to 105 degrees are possible in these locations. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Armstrong, Indiana, Greene, Clarion, Venango, Forest and the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties through Wednesday evening as heat indices could reach 102 degrees.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert will also be in effect again Monday. The air may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people who have asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and for children and older adults.

The heat will continue to build over the next two days, with some of the hottest temperatures and heat indices on the way for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will soar into the 90s, and the humidity will make it feel more like 100+ degrees through at least Wednesday. High pressure keeps us sunny and dry, but a pop-up shower could be possible as early as Tuesday afternoon and evening. We will have a better chance of a few showers, storms to cool us off in spots late Wednesday or Thursday.

Make sure to stay safe in the heat! Please take precautions to limit time outside and overexertion during the heat of the day. Drink plenty of water. If you have to be outside, take breaks when you can and wear lightweight, light-colored clothes. Don’t forget to keep your pets cool and out of the heat too!

