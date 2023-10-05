Fall foliage color transition slowed by warm weather; here’s when to expect the best leaves

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources released its latest fall foliage report.

Due to recent warm weather, the color transition has slowed down.

The recent warm spell has slowed the transition of color in the state. The cooldown expected over the weekend should kickstart a strong progression of color throughout #PennWoods. 🍂🍁 More in the Week 2 #PaFallFoliage report ➡️ https://t.co/wm6jm8V3gL. #FallinPa #PaStateForests pic.twitter.com/SfXcvvo3BI — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) October 5, 2023

The best colors in western Pennsylvania are expected in about two weeks.

The department said that the cool temperatures expected this weekend should kickstart a progression of color.

