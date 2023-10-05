Local

Fall foliage color transition slowed by warm weather; here’s when to expect the best leaves

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Fall foliage

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources released its latest fall foliage report.

Due to recent warm weather, the color transition has slowed down.

The best colors in western Pennsylvania are expected in about two weeks.

The department said that the cool temperatures expected this weekend should kickstart a progression of color.

