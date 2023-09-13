Falter, Palacios lead Pirates to 5-1 win over Nationals

PITTSBURGH — Bailey Falter went 6.0 strong innings and Joshua Palacios connected on a two-run home run to help lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-1 win over the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

Falter (2-8) earned his second win of the season after holding the Nationals to a lone run. The left-hander allowed four hits, walked only one and struck out six batters. Over his last three appearances, Falter has a 1.35 ERA (2er/13.1ip).

To help aid Falter’s efforts, Palacios connected on a 410-foot home run to straightaway center in the second inning to give the Pirates (67-78) the first runs of the game.

