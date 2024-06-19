Local

Falter rebounds but outdueled by Lodolo in Pirates’ loss to Reds

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bailey Falter, right, beats Cincinnati Reds' Jake Fraley to first for the out during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Bailey Falter threw seven strong innings after back-to-back rough outings but was outdueled by Cincinnati Reds starter Nick Lodolo in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 2-1 loss at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

In his first two starts of June, Falter (3-5) worked a total of eight innings and allowed eight runs on 16 hits. On Tuesday, however, he efficiently worked through his outing and looked much more like the pitcher he was through the end of May.

Falter dealt with traffic on the bases but was assisted by a 5-4-3 double play in each of the first three innings and a Jason Delay caught stealing of Jake Fraley in the third to keep the game locked in a scoreless tie.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

    Most Read