Families enjoy long-standing tradition in Mount Pleasant Township

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Families in Westmoreland County were able to take advantage of the break in wet weather with Mammoth Fest.

The event was held in Mount Pleasant Township’s Mammoth Park.

Admission was free for the day-long party, which featured food, music, rides and a petting zoo.

The annual event is put on by the County Parks and Recreation Department.

