Families enjoy pleasant weather at Penn Township Fall Festival

PENN TOWNSHIP — Families in Westmoreland County took advantage of Saturday’s pleasant weather by enjoying a festival.

The Penn Township Fall Festival kicked off on Friday.

It is held at the Penn-Trafford High School and features various rides and games.

Classic car owners brought their vehicles out to the car show at the event.

Residents who were feeling confident in their kitchen skills could compete in chili and pie cooking competitions.

One of the highlights of the festival is the parade.

Ron Rometo, a member of the festival parade committee, said it gets bigger every year.

“It’s grown a lot! I think 2007 is when we started, and it’s been going ever since. it’s been getting bigger and bigger, we get more and more booths set up,” Rometo said.

Local bands like the Penn Trafford-Community band provided entertainment too.

The closing ceremony for the festival will be held on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group