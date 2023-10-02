Families mourning loss of infants receive support during memorial walk in Allison Park

ALLISON PARK, Pa. — Families struggling with grief after the loss of a pregnancy or an infant received some emotional support during an event in Allison Park.

A memorial walk was held by “Emma’s Footprints” an organization dedicated to helping families struggling with those losses.

The walk was held at North Park.

Hundreds of people came together to support one another at the walk.

“Emma’s Footprints” offers financial support and counseling for families.

Click here to learn more about those resources.

