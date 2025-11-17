Families of victims hit, killed by vehicles, call for change on World Day of Remembrance

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Families and friends gathered at a memorial for those killed or seriously injured in pedestrian accidents for World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims.

Safety advocates, like Bike Pittsburgh, say some local intersections are the most dangerous in the entire state.

They went on a memorial walk in McKeesport.

One of those victims is Taylor Mehalick.

She was killed by a driver in June while riding her bike.

“I never thought I would have to bury a child and I don’t wish it on anybody,” said Taylor’s mother, Kristie Braun.

Taylor’s family says she was on her way to pick up her daughter from the school bus.

“She would have gone to the ends of the Earth to do anything for her, make her happy, and just for her to know that mommy is here for you, no matter what and now she has to grow up without her,” her aunt Melissa Borrelli said.

Today, they’re asking drivers to be more vigilant.

“I just want people to pay attention when there are bikes or people in the street. Just be mindful,” Borelli said.

A friend of Bobby Paige was also at the event.

Paige was hit and killed by a motorist in Oakland just a few weeks ago.

