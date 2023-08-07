Family dispaced by fire in Brackenridge

Channel 11 has learned that a fire that broke out Friday night in Brackenridge displaced a mother and her four children.

It started in the second-floor bedroom in an apartment house on Brackenridge Avenue.

We talked to a mother who lived there with her four children. She said they lost everything.

Flames tore through the duplex at 1045 Brackenridge Avenue. The second floor and attic are gutted.

April Buck lived there for five years with her 13-year-old son and three daughters, ages 15, 17 and 19.

Buck was about to go to sleep upstairs when her kids saw smoke and yelled. That’s when they all ran for their lives and alerted the neighbor downstairs.

They all got out safely, but a pet kitten died in the fire.

Buck said there’s been an outpouring of support from community members who have donated money to a GoFundMe account as well as clothes and housewares to help the family get back on their feet.

She said she is so grateful.

