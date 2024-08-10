Family, friends of 18-year-old killed in Ohio Township shooting gather for balloon release

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One week after a recent high school graduate lost his life, his friends and family gathered for a balloon release along Ben Avon Heights Road in Ohio Township.

Allegheny County Police say Jordan Ross Geiger, 18, was targeted when he was shot once in the parking lot of this Giant Eagle last Friday around 6 p.m. It isn’t clear why Geiger was targeted, but paramedics found him in a wrecked car right down the road.

“He was in cardiac arrest. They were performing lifesaving measures for that. Immediately transported to AGH. That’s when they realized he was shot,” Allegheny County Police Lt. Vererando Costa said.

The next day, police found two stolen cars with New York license plates they say were involved in the homicide.

One on 279, close to where the shooting happened.

The other was found near the South Hills Village Mall when Upper St. Clair Police spotted it.

The driver took off and the car was later found on fire in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood in an alley behind Crucible Street.

Police have not made any arrests yet.

“He was only 18 years old and he deserves justice and we cannot wait until we find out who did this,” family member Ashley Ewing said.

Family and friends are just as confused as they are heartbroken as to who stole the life of a young man they say had a gentle and kind soul.

“When you have a loss of this nature, I believe that God wanted to spare him of life’s cruelties and called him home a little earlier,” Ralph Ouick, Geiger’s stepfather said.

“I miss him so much. He’s a beautiful kid and I loved him and I know he loved me,” Jerry Geiger, Jordan’s grandfather said.

County police are asking anyone who may have video or information to come forward.

Funeral services for Geiger will be held this weekend, with his viewing at the O’Brien funeral home on Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m.

