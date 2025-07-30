Family of man shot, killed while working in Lawrenceville establishes foundation in his memory

PITTSBURGH — The family of a man shot and killed while working security at a Lawrenceville restaurant tells Channel 11 they are working to honor his memory.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of October 6, 2024. According to police, Eric Sudduth-Jones was denied entry at Dijlah Restaurant and Lounge because the business was closing.

He allegedly returned at fired 19 shots. Malcolm Isaiah Nowlin was working security. He was hit and later died.

Sudduth-Jones was originally scheduled to go on trial last week. It’s now been pushed to November.

“I want it to be over and done with but we understand this is the process,” his father Malcolm E. Nowlin, said. “We understand that it comes with everything. We’re simply happy with the fact that they caught him so quickly.”

Nearly ten months after the shooting, Malcolm’s parents have established the Malcolm Isaiah Nowlin Legacy Foundation. The goal is to provide resources for people experiencing grief and loss.

“How to get through that grief. How to continue to allow something about that person to still be alive,” Malcolm’s stepmother, Keyne Johnson Nowlin, said.

“We’re not telling you to move on. We are encouraging you to move forward. The more I do that, the more my wife does it, it’s therapeutic for us,” Malcolm Sr. said.

There is a kickoff event happening on October 5 at Duquesne University - Malcolm Jr.’s alma mater.

A Website for the foundation is still under construction, but if you’d like to get in contact or are interested in finding resources, you can reach out here: https://www.malcolmenowlin.com/.

