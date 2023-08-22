Family still looking for answers 10 years after woman’s murder in McKeesport

It has been ten years since two people were shot and killed while driving in McKeesport and no one has been charged with the crime.

Jana Randolph’s loved ones will hold a vigil Tuesday night to remember the mother and grandmother.

On the night of Aug. 22, 2013, Randolph was giving a friend a ride when police said a car began following them on Riverview Street. Someone inside that car opened fire, killing Randolph and her passenger, Carlos Hudson.

Channel 11′s Lori Houy is live outside Allegheny County police headquarters with more on this cold case

