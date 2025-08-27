Family tests ashes after new allegations of human remains being mishandled by funeral director

11 Investigates is hearing from families across Western Pennsylvania following our exclusive reporting on new allegations against a local funeral director already facing charges for mishandling pet remains.

11 Investigates broke the story about another state investigation into Patrick Vereb, involving human remains.

Within 24 hours of our first report airing, families who used Patrick Vereb for funeral or cremation services started reaching out, asking what happened to their loved ones.

Susan Rua says she has felt every emotion possible when thinking about her mom, Dorothy Rua, who passed away in April of 2024.

“I’ve gone through upset stomach, confusion, wanting to cry,” Rua tells 11 Investigates.

She says her first impression of Patrick Vereb was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

“He had no employees with him, so my family members had to wrap her in a sheet and carry her down four flights of steps,” Rua said.

Then there was the smell, which she said was awful. She also told 11 Investigates what happened at his Hazelwood funeral home.

“I asked to see my mom one last time and he said I wasn’t allowed to,” Rua said. “Didn’t give me a reason why, just as I’m not allowed to see my mom for the last time.”

Rua said that was the second red flag. In the back of her mind, Rua says she questioned why she couldn’t go back there.

Susan wasn’t watching TV when 11 Investigates broke the story about new allegations that human remains were also mishandled by Patrick Vereb, but her brother was.

“He called me, he saw the newscast and said that man is on TV again,” Rua said. “I was really concerned. I figured this woman died with no dignity.”

11 Investigates has pressed the PA Department of State for information about where this investigation stands. We learned a state investigator was assigned to the case a year ago, but then retired. We got in touch with him by phone. He said he has a lawyer and can’t comment.

Susan said she’s not waiting. She’s already working to get the answers her family deserves by testing her mother’s cremains.

“Just some closure on is that my mom,” Rua added.

