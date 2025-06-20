Family of woman who grew up in Pittsburgh area who drowned in flash flooding speaks out

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — The funeral for a woman who was killed in flash flooding in Triadelphia, West Virginia, last weekend was held Friday in Connellsville.

Lisa McMasters, 59, was killed after heavy rains Saturday caused flash flooding near her home. She couldn’t swim, so she attempted to get on a garbage can with her dog. Her dog survived, but McMasters was unable to get to safety.

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek spoke with McMasters’ son and daughter about the difficult week. How you can help them during this difficult time, and how far away the swift waters carried McMasters’ dog from the home, coming up on Channel 11 News at 6.

