Fans send off RMU men’s basketball to NCAA Tournament appearance in Cleveland

The Robert Morris men’s basketball team left for Cleveland on Wednesday, as they get ready for the NCAA Tournament.

A group of fans and students gathered outside UPMC Events Center to send the team off.

Robbert Morris is the 15 seed in the East Region and they’ll be taking on No. 2 Alabama.

This is RMU’s 10th bid to the NCAA tournament. For Amarion Dickerson, this moment is extra special because he calls Cleveland home.

“It means a lot you know I always want to embrace any time that I’m able to go home... play in front of the family, you know my friends, everybody that watched me growing up, everybody that had a hand in helping me get to where I’m at right now,” he said.

RMU gets its moment in the spotlight on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:40 p.m.

