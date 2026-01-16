Fans shocked by accusations that former RMU basketball players were in alleged betting scheme

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fans are shocked to learn that a former Robert Morris University men’s basketball player has been charged in an alleged betting scheme that rigged NCAA games.

According to a federal indictment Markeese Hastings and two other unnamed players were recruited to fix games in the 2023-24 season.

“I’m speechless. I wouldn’t expect that in general, much less Robert Morris. Small school,” said one fan.

The indictment cited two games.

In one, it alleges the players purposely underperformed in the first half. Fixers had placed more than a quarter million dollars on the opponent to cover the first-half spread.

“It’s a lot of money. It is,” another fan said.

The trio is accused of doing something similar in the 2024 Horizon League Championships.

Hastings is accused of communicating with other defendants to arrange delivery of bribe payments, saying in one text message quote:

“We might as well do the next one too...(this) was too easy.”

According to the indictment those payments ranged between $10,000 and $30,000.

“You’re messing with a lot people’s money. i don’t think that’s fair,” said Brittany Walck, a Robert Morris fan.

One man said this calls into question the integrity of the entire sport.

“It’s terrible. You don’t even want to watch it.”

Robert Morris University issued a statement, reading in part:

“We are not aware of any allegations of wrongdoing by the university. RMU has been and will continue to cooperate fully with all relevant authorities.”

Duquesne’s men’s basketball program was also named in the indictment. No players for the team were accused of wrongdoing but opponents were.

The Atlantic 10 Conference says it is cooperating with the investigation.

In the meantime people said they hope the players involved are punished.

“You do something wrong gambling, you’ve go to pay for it.”

