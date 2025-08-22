Fantastic weather on Friday before scattered showers creep back in

PITTSBURGH — More sunshine and less humidity will set up some fantastic outdoor weather on Friday. Highs will climb back into the mid-80s, and lows will drop into the 60s, perfect for a bike ride or dinner outside.

Temperatures and humidity will creep back up on Saturday and scattered showers and a few storms will impact your plans on weekend nights. There will still be plenty of dry hours, but check the Severe Weather team 11 forecast for the latest timing.

Much cooler weather blows in early next week, making it feel more like fall. Highs will only climb into the low 70s and lows will dip into the low 50s.

