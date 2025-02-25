Fast play ticket worth more than $150,000 sold at Brentwood grocery store

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — A fast play ticket worth more than $150,000 was sold at an Allegheny County grocery store on Saturday.

The progressive top prize-winning Firework Fortune ticket worth $154,083 was sold at the Giant Eagle on Towne Square Way in Brentwood, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The store earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Firework Fortune is a $5 fast play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $50,000.

To see if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the lottery’s app. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within a year of the ticket purchase date.

