Fatalities confirmed in severe Ohio storms

Severe storms moved through parts of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana Thursday, resulting in at least two deaths.

Logan County Sheriff Randall Dodds confirmed to Channel 11′s sister station WHIO that mobile home parks in Russels Point and Lakeview were directly hit.

Officials said at least six people were injured.

Two deaths in the county were confirmed by the sheriff, according to the Associated Press.

Tornado damage was also reported in Mercer County, Ohio, WPIO reports.

Forecasters will survey the affected areas on Friday to confirm the tornado.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

