Fayette County celebrates 7th annual ‘Train Day’

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Fayette County celebrated its railroad-rich heritage on Saturday.

Because Connellsville used to be a rail hub, with five railway lines running through it, the industry is beloved in the community.

To celebrate, six railroad-themed displays were open to the public for free.

The Harry Clark Train Display at Connellsville Canteen was just one of those displays. It is a 25 by 50-foot model.

“This [took] 40 years for Harry to build, and it’s all scratch-built. From the trees to the track, there’s lots of detail for folks to come in and take in, Michael Edwards, Fayette County Cultural Trust President said.

This was the 7th year for Fayette County Train Day.

