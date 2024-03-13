Fayette County chiropractor accused of assaulting 3 patients appears in court

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A local chiropractor accused of assaulting three women who were his patients waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Only Channel 11 was there as Dr. Jon Rumbaugh left magistrate court.

He did not answer any of Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek and attempted to keep his face hidden.

”Jon, do you have anything to say to your female patients?” Havranek asked.

”Jon, did you abuse your female patients?” Havranek followed with.

”I have no comment,” Rumbaugh replied.

“What do you have to say to the victims?” Havranek asked as Rumbaugh closed his car door.

Rumbaugh waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He is charged with indecent assault and invasion of privacy for allegedly inappropriately touching three women who were his patients.

Two of those victims came forward in December, and just two days after Channel 11′s initial report, the third victim contacted police.

Police said that the victim went to Rumbaugh for pain in her lower back. During her exam, police say Rumbaugh touched her inappropriately and pulled her pants down.

Police say there could be more victims.

“The investigation in this matter is still ongoing. We would ask any victims to please come forward,” said District Attorney Mike Aubele. “Either contact the district attorney’s office or state police.”

Rumbaugh is due in court for his formal arraignment on April 18.

