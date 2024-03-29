Fayette County Jail launches rehabilitation program for inmates

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The Fayette County Jail became the first corrections facility in Pennsylvania to launch a rehabilitation program for inmates.

On Thursday, jail officials held a ceremony marking the launch of the National Sheriffs’ Association’s I.G.N.I.T.E Program at the facility.

The program aims to rehabilitate inmates and prevent them from coming back to jail. The launch in Fayette County comes less than six weeks before the new jail opens.

“I hope we can be a model facility and more county jails across Pennsylvania will become a part of I.G.N.I.T.E. I’m looking forward to many things, but I want to see how the inmates become engaged with the different components of the program and monitor their progress from there,” Fayette County Sheriff James Custer said. “I’m also looking forward to the long-term results of the program, which is ending generational incarceration and reducing recidivism in Fayette County.”

The program offers a variety of courses, including G.E.D. classes, enrichment classes, virtual reality for learning trades and financial literacy.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group