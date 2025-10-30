Fayette County man accused of beating woman with tire iron, bat in her home, setting fire inside

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — A man is facing 45 charges, including seven for attempted homicide, after police say he beat a woman in her home and started a fire inside.

State police were called to the 900 block of Water Street in Brownsville for reports of a disturbance at 2:48 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Anthony Tyrone Boyer, 46, of Brownsville, broke into a house where a woman with a PSA against him was living by smashing a window and unlocking a door.

Police said he put a couch in front of the door so no one could get out and then began attacking the woman with a tire iron and a baseball bat. Investigators said the woman initially appeared to be dead.

Another person in the house was assaulted. Police said Boyer punched them multiple times before.

Troopers said they had to tase Boyer after he denied verbal commands and tried to hide in a closet once they arrived.

Shortly after, police noticed smoke. They said it was coming from a burning pile of pillows and readily combustible household items. The rapidly spreading fire was extinguished. Police said Boyer had a lighter upon his arrest.

Police said when they interviewed Boyer, he asked if the woman he attacked was dead. When he was told she was not, he said, “She will be dead,” and implied he knew people who would make it happen.

He is now being held at the Fayette County Prison.

