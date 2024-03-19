Fayette County sheriff launches rehab program for jail inmates

Fayette County Sheriff James Custer and the sheriff’s office will start a new jail program from the National Sheriffs’ Association.

The launch of IGNITE — Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education — a nationwide jail initiative that prepares inmates for release and makes jails safer, will be held at 11 a.m. on March 28 at the Fayette County Jail, 254 McClellandtown Road, Uniontown.

The program is designed to provide inmates with the tools and support needed to foster personal growth, rehabilitation and successful reintegration into society.

“We must leave the insanity of the past behind us and move forward with this new standard in corrections. This investment in our inmates will yield great dividends in our communities,” Custer said.

Inmates enrolled in IGNITE spend two hours a day, five days a week in class. They can access courses to earn credits toward a GED, take part in virtual reality to learn a skilled trade job, or take enrichment courses, which will help them hone their interests and work toward employment after graduation.

