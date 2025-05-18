Fayette County veterans group serves free breakfast to local heroes

HOPWOOD, Pa. — A group of people in Fayette County carried out their mission to give back to local heroes.

The Catholic War Veterans in Hopwood held a breakfast for veterans and first responders Saturday morning.

The group is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

“They’re so involved in the community. They do so many things behind the scenes and people need to understand the veterans’ groups in the community are deeply involved. A lot behind the scenes,” said Catholic War Veterans member Andre Rolaf.

The Catholic War Veterans will also plant flags at the graves of veterans ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group