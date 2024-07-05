FBI helps return stolen historic musket to Philadelphia museum

The FBI helped return a Revolutionary War-era musket to a Philadelphia museum more than 50 years after it was stolen.

The .78-caliber firearm was stolen from Valley Forge during a heist in 1968.

The FBI worked with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, the Upper Merion Township Police Department and the museum to recover the musket.

In April, the FBI published a story about several missing historical artifacts. A short time later, the investigative team received a tip identifying the location of the musket. From that tip, investigators traced it to an antique firearms collector in Maryland, who didn’t know the musket was stolen.

The firearm was given to the Museum of the American Revolution during a ceremony on July 1.

