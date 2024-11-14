FBI looking to identify man who may have ‘critical information’ about ongoing child sex crimes case

PITTSBURGH — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to find a man who they say may have critical information about an ongoing child sex crimes case.

The FBI said the man might have information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Initial video of the unidentified man, John Doe 49, was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and is believed to have been produced on or before July 2024, the FBI said.

John Doe 49 is described as a white man between 45 and 65 years old, bald, with a dark goatee. He has at least five visual tattoos: the word Dabby on the right side of his chest, 197 followed by possible additional unknown text on his left bicep and additional tattoos on his left and right forearms and right bicep.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

