FBI warns of scams targeting those looking for remote work

The FBI and the FTC are warning of the latest scam stealing people’s information and money — this one targeting job seekers on sites like LinkedIn.

Scammers are pretending to be recruiters and experts say they are very sophisticated. The FBI Pittsburgh field office says many of the fake job postings are luring people who want to work from home.

“There’s all different kinds of schemes out there telling you how you can work from home and make money,” said FBI agent Brook Riordan.

Experts say the “recruiters” will say you have exactly the skillset they’re looking for, offer an interview, then make a job offer. They’ll send information about benefits and job duties, and then usually send an invoice for job equipment, saying you’ll be reimbursed. And typically they’ll ask you to pay for the invoice with cash, Zelle or PayPal.

“A lot of these job offers are requiring personal info upfront before you know what the job is... requiring you to purchase a computer, printer scanner, in advance of the job, and they’ll tell you they’ll reimburse you,” Riordan said. “Question who those people are, look them up online, try to find that business online, try to find that individual you’re speaking to. Call the business and ask, ‘does this person work for you?’ We can protect ourselves by taking a minute to think.”

The FTC has resources to help job seekers spot scams. Anyone who spots a scam should report it at ReportFraud.ftc.gov or to the FBI’s IC3 program, for Internet Complaints.

