FDA approves first pill for Postpartum depression

PITTSBURGH — It can happen when women are still pregnant and up to a year after giving birth. Postpartum depression is a very real mental health condition that impacts thousands a year.

“I think she would be laughing saying here we are coming up on ten years and I’m still making you a better person, I think, she would be so proud, I know she would,” said Steven D’Achille.

No matter how much time passes, D’Achille knows his wife Alexis is right there with him. A decade without her after she lost her battle with post-partum depression has led him to fight for change.

“Traditional antidepressants are only 10 percent effective, they have a 90 percent failure rate is my understanding,” D’Achille said.

Plus, a lot of those drugs are a lifetime commitment. That’s why over the last few years, Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Biogen have conducted studies on a prescription oral postpartum pill that women only have to take for 14 days.

“With this treatment option, it’s really exciting because the studies show there is a very rapid response with people by day three noticing a depressive score that appear to be significant each time, they measure starting at day 3, day 15 and up to 45 days out,” said Dr. Andrea Favini with Allegheny Health Network.

That pill is now ready to head to market after getting approval from the FDA. Pittsburgh is already leading the country in postpartum care with over 15,000 women helped at the Alexis Joy D’Achille Center in honor of Steven’s wife.

He hopes those numbers only continue to grow with this latest tool of support.

“I always say Pittsburgh is small enough to care, big enough to matter. So, if the change starts here, most cities are forced to follow,” D’Achille said.

As for when that pill will be available to women here in Pittsburgh, that’s the question doctors are hoping to answer soon.

