Federal funding to help area school districts get clean-energy buses

Federal funding is bringing clean-energy school buses to several Pittsburgh-area school districts.

The EPA’s Clean School Bus Program made $900 million in rebates available to school districts across the country, including $55.7 million in Pennsylvania.

The money will help selected schools purchase clean school buses, accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and replace older, diesel-fueled school buses.

Districts in western Pennsylvania that received funding include Pine-Richland, Bethel Park, Moon Area, Plum, South Fayette, Woodland Hills, Homer-Center and Kiski Area. The money will help the districts bring in 77 new clean-energy buses into use in our area.

