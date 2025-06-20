Federal judge blocks President Trump’s effort to keep Harvard from hosting foreign students

BOSTON — A federal judge on Friday granted a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump administration’s efforts to keep Harvard University from hosting international students.

The order from U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs preserves the ability of Harvard to host foreign students while the case is decided. It marks another victory for the Ivy League school as it challenges multiple government sanctions amid a battle with the White House.

