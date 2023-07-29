Female injured in overnight altercation in Pittsburgh’s Hill District

PITTSBURGH — A female was hospitalized after an altercation in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.

According to Pittsburgh police, responding officers were called to the 100 block of Granville Drive at around 2:40 a.m. for reports of a female bleeding from her jaw.

Officials said the victim claimed she was fine and refused treatment by medics. She also wouldn’t offer information to police about what happened.

A witness told officials that the victim had an altercation with another female.

According to police, medics at the scene convinced the victim to go to the hospital.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group