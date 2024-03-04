Female injured in Pittsburgh’s Fineview neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A female was injured Monday morning in the city’s Fineview neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police responded to reports of a person shot around 11 a.m. inside a home in the 2100 block of Letsche Street.

They found a female with an injured foot. She was taken to a local hospital, where it was determined she was cut from broken glass.

The suspect fled the area on foot and is known to the victim, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Detectives are investigating.

Note: Pittsburgh police initially reported that the female was shot in the foot. They later issued an update saying medical staff at the hospital determined she was not shot, but was cut with broken glass.

