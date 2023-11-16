Local

Final committee hearing on education funding takes place in Harrisburg

By Liz Kilmer, WPXI-TV
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Educators, school counselors and other stakeholders made a final push for improved education funding before lawmakers on Thursday.

The 11th and final hearing before the state’s Basic Education Funding Commission can be viewed here.

The commission is now tasked with finalizing a report and presenting it to the General Assembly no later than Jan. 11.

