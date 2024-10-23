Final day of warm stretch comes with chance for evening showers

PITTSBURGH — Wednesday will be the last day of late-summer warmth (at least for now). Temperatures will push into the upper 70s in the afternoon.

There will be a couple of showers this evening as a cold front approaches the area, with much cooler air to follow for the rest of the week. Most areas will not see rain. Highs on Thursday will only make it to the mid to upper 50s!

Another cold front blasts through the area Friday night, bringing a few light rain showers and much cooler air for the last weekend of October.

Make sure to check the latest forecast with Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest weather updates and alerts while you are on the go!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group