Financial institutions issue ratings on Allegheny County Airport Authority’s financial health

By Nate Doughty – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

WPXI Pittsburgh International Airport WPXI Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH — Three financial ratings agencies have issued independent reports on the financial health of the Allegheny County Airport Authority (ACAA).

The ratings, all positive and the same since these firms last issued ratings on the ACAA in June 2021, come as the airport authority prepares to issue a new bond sale this fall to help with the funding of the ongoing $1.57 billion Terminal Modernization Program at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT).

