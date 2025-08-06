Find out where the region’s largest housing developments are being built

While there is a shortage overall of housing in the Pittsburgh region, continuing to challenge potential homebuyers and agents awaiting a release of inventory in the region, there are almost 30 housing developments under construction that total 100 or more total homes.

Now, those homes are being built in plans, often slowly over years, but they are reshaping the new housing inventory in many communities around the Pittsburgh metro area.

The List of Largest Housing Plans Under Construction found there are 80-plus developments in the region with at least 20 homes, and those total more than 9,700 planned or completed units.

Charter Homes & Neighborhoods, which is building communities in the popular school districts of South Fayette and Seneca Valley, has four of the five largest communities, ranging from 380 to 580 total homes priced from $350,000 to about $1 million, generally for the largest single-family homes in the cul-de-sacs at the end of the plans. These communities include single-family, attached townhomes and carriage homes. The plans are in South Fayette Township in the South and Cranberry Township in the North.

