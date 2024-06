A fire broke out in a Beaver County silo early Thursday morning.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. along Aid Drive in Darlington.

The Darlington Township Volunteer Fire Department said the fire was in a wood chip silo.

Officials say no one was hurt. There’s no word yet on what started the fire.

