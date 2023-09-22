Local

Fire breaks out at Butler County campground

By WPXI.com News Staff

Camp fire Crews battled a fire at a camp ground in Butler County Friday.

By WPXI.com News Staff

Crews are on the scene of a campground fire in Butler County.

A 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 a caller reported the fire from Bear Run Campground along Badger Hill Road in Muddy Creek Township around 10:30 a.m.

The caller said the fire was in the laundry and arcade building.

Chopper 11 flew over the camp, where smoke was coming from a building in an area heavily shaded by trees. Multiple fire trucks were on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with us for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Communities gather to remember student killed in school van accident in Dravosburg
  • 15 UPMC medical workers win $1 million in Mega Millions drawing
  • Pittsburgh Public Schools scholarship program to end
  • VIDEO: Laurel School District board passes vote allowing only biological females to compete in girls sports
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read