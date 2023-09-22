Fire breaks out at Butler County campground

Crews are on the scene of a campground fire in Butler County.

A 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 a caller reported the fire from Bear Run Campground along Badger Hill Road in Muddy Creek Township around 10:30 a.m.

The caller said the fire was in the laundry and arcade building.

Chopper 11 flew over the camp, where smoke was coming from a building in an area heavily shaded by trees. Multiple fire trucks were on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with us for updates.

